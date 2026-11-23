[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Won Hyo has spoken out about the controversy over his recent visit to a transgender bar.

On the 23rd, Kim Won Hyo went live on his TikTok account and interacted with viewers.

A listener mentioned the controversy over his visit to a transgender bar. Seeing this, Kim jokingly replied, “You ask why I went there? I went to check whether they had XX attached or not.” He then said with a smile, “These XXs—did they get it removed or not?”

Earlier, a video of Kim Won Hyo visiting a transgender bar in Busan on the 21st was posted to the establishment’s social media account, sparking controversy.

As the controversy grew, the establishment deleted the post, and Kim Won Hyo’s agency firmly denied rumors of an affair, saying, “Absolutely not.”

The matter was ultimately settled as a minor incident after his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, explained the situation herself. According to MyDaily, Shim said, “My husband went to Busan for a trip, and when he heard that a junior colleague was there, he stopped by briefly to say hello, sang one song, and then left.” She added, “I already knew what had happened because I had been told over the phone at the time.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.