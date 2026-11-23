[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jae-i, the daughter of TV personality Park Soo-hong, is featured in a look at her varied daily life, experiencing activities from gayageum to English play while being cared for at home instead of attending daycare.

On the 23rd, a video titled “What Is a Day Like for 25-Month-Old Jae-i, Who Doesn't Go to Daycare? A Busy Baby's Routine, From Gayageum to English Play” was uploaded to Park Soo-hong's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jae-i enjoyed getting exercise by going for a walk with her mom and dad first thing in the morning. After starting the day energetically and spending time with her parents, she continued her busy schedule into the afternoon.

That day, gayageum player Ahn Do-kyung visited Park Soo-hong's home. Ahn introduced the gayageum to Jae-i, who was seeing the instrument for the first time in her life, and she looked at it with fascination. Soon, she showed her curiosity by plucking the strings with her own hands and making sounds. Those around her continued to marvel at how enthusiastically Jae-i responded to the unfamiliar traditional instrument.

Jae-i also took part in a class at a cultural center and enjoyed various learning activities and games at home. During English playtime, she asked and answered questions about colors with her teacher. Her interaction in English—including answering “Green” when asked, “What color is this?”—was also shown, drawing attention.

Jae-i's day drew interest as she experienced a range of activities, from trying the gayageum to attending cultural center classes and playing in English, despite being only 25 months old. It is impressive to see her spending quality time through various educational activities and experiences while being cared for at home instead of being sent to daycare.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye are currently caring for their daughter at home. Kim Daye previously explained why they chose home care instead of daycare, saying, “Instead of going to daycare, Jae-i is having all kinds of experiences with her dad. A daughter he met about 20 years later, a dad who cherishes every day and feels each one is fleeting. There's not enough time to make all the memories he wants. Though physically tired, he's spending time with Jae-i.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.