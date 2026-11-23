Photo courtesy of Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Go Kyung-pyo bowed his head as he appeared at the police station nine days after his drunk-driving accident.

Go Kyung-pyo appeared as a suspect at Seoul Mapo Police Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 23rd to be questioned on suspicion of drunk driving and other violations of the Road Traffic Act.

Appearing before reporters, Go Kyung-pyo bowed his head and said, “I’m sorry. I’ve received a lot of love and attention during this time, but it was truly irresponsible of me to repay you in this way. I have nothing to say but that I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Asked, “How much had you drunk at the time?” he replied, “I remember drinking a lot. I’ll cooperate fully with the investigation,” adding, “There’s nothing in particular I need to explain. I’ll speak about the wrongdoing I committed.” Asked why he hadn’t called a designated driver, he said, “I’ll talk about that during the investigation.”

Asked whether he had contacted the injured sanitation worker, Go Kyung-pyo said, “I met with them in person and apologized.” He added, “Seeing them worry about me instead, I want to apologize once again. I’m truly sorry,” then bowed his head again.

Photo courtesy of Yonhap News

Earlier, Go Kyung-pyo crashed into a garbage truck that was on the road while driving under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, in the early hours of the 14th. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150%, a level at which a driver’s license can be revoked.

Police administered a breathalyzer test on Go Kyung-pyo at the scene and then allowed him to go home.

One sanitation worker was reportedly slightly injured in the accident. Police are reportedly considering whether to also charge Go Kyung-pyo with causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to drunk driving.

Go Kyung-pyo later acknowledged responsibility for driving under the influence and announced that he would suspend his activities, saying he would work to make amends to those affected and cooperate fully with the police investigation. MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense: B-Side’ and ‘The Village Barber,’ among others, then began removing traces of Go Kyung-pyo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.