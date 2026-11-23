[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Bae Ji-hyun, the wife of baseball player Hyun-jin Ryu, revealed her family's unusual baseball superstition: they even pay attention to what they eat on her husband's game days.

On the 23rd, a video titled 'This Is a Date, Right?... Hyun-jin Ryu and Bae Ji-hyun's Never-Ending Banter' was uploaded to Bae Ji-hyun's YouTube channel.

In the video, Hyun-jin Ryu and Bae Ji-hyun went out for dinner, using the filming as an excuse. The production crew asked, "How long has it been since you two came out to eat like this?" Bae Ji-hyun replied, "I think this is the first time this year we've deliberately gone out to eat just the two of us."

Bae Ji-hyun confessed, "It's not easy for the two of us to go out when we have kids. I feel a little guilty leaving them behind and going out to eat together." She then joked, "Today, we had just the right excuse, so we came out without a second thought," making them laugh.

The two ordered pork belly and pork shoulder at the restaurant. Hyun-jin Ryu said he usually grills the meat himself and sounded confident about it. Bae Ji-hyun added, "He always grills all of it himself. He takes pride in making sure I eat well, at least."

The production crew then asked Hyun-jin Ryu whether he had any superstitions about avoiding certain foods during baseball season. He replied, "I don't have anything like that. I eat everything."

Bae Ji-hyun then confessed, "Actually, my family is worse," adding, "On days my husband pitches, I don't eat noodles or rice mixed into soup. I'm afraid he'll end up blowing it."

She recalled an incident in particular when she had packed gimbap for the children. Bae Ji-hyun said, "Once, I packed gimbap for the kids, and his mother said, 'Oh, do you eat gimbap on a day Hyun-jin is pitching?'" The story drew laughs, as his family seemed more concerned than Ryu himself about game results and food-related superstitions.

Hyun-jin Ryu and Bae Ji-hyun married in 2018 and have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.