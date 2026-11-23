[Jung An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Ji Yeon-soo once again mentioned remarriage, drawing attention.

On the 23rd, a video titled “A Day in the Life of Ji Yeon-soo!! Hospital Visit / Min-su’s Dinner / Off to Dreamland with Min-su” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-soo’s Life is Sweet.”

While cooking that day, Ji Yeon-soo talked about appearing 11 years ago on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband,” saying, “There wasn’t originally a scene of eating, but suddenly they told me to cook.” She hurriedly grilled largehead hairtail she had bought from a home-shopping channel without thawing it first, and ended up making stir-fried hairtail.

She laughed, saying, “Articles flooded in saying I couldn’t cook, and I got stuck with the image of someone who couldn’t cook.” She continued, “I actually like that. It’s more comfortable to have an image of being bad at things than one of being good at everything,” and added, “People really undervalue me, don’t they? It’s actually more comfortable.” Then Ji Yeon-soo joked, hinting at remarriage: “It’s a chance to buy at the bottom. Contact me now.”

Earlier, last October, Ji Yeon-soo also said about remarriage, “I met someone, and I became open to the idea of remarriage,” adding, “I thought it might be okay to marry someone who could build a good family and be a good fit for my son Min-su and me.”

Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of the group U-KISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su, but divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.