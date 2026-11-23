[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] 2AM's Jeong Jin-woon revealed that he had once dated a friend of his ex-girlfriend.

On the 23rd, a video titled "No clue how much will be revealed. 2AM's Jeong Jin-woon" was posted on the YouTube channel SOYOUGI.

That day, Jeong Jin-woon said in response to the question, "Could you date a friend's ex-girlfriend?": "I've had this experience."

He explained what happened at the time: "We were close, and when I said, 'Should we give this a try?', they said they needed to think about it. It turned out the reason they were hesitant was, 'Your ex-girlfriend is my friend.'"

Jeong Jin-woon said, "So we dated," adding, "That person had sought some level of consent from my ex-girlfriend beforehand."

Soyou, listening to this, said, "I have dated a man my friend liked. I didn't know my friend liked him," and added, "I told my friend, and they said, 'Just date him,' so I once started dating him with a sense of unease," drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.