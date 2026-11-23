[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kwon Eun-bi said she was going on a 1-night, 3-day trip to New York, surprising Lim Seul-ong as well.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Why Did Kwon Eun-bi and I Meet in Gangwon Province?!” was posted on Lim Seul-ong’s YouTube channel.

Lim Seul-ong, who released the duet “Vibes” with Kwon Eun-bi last month, went to Gangwon Province to film a live clip. When they met again after a long time, he asked how she was doing and what she had planned for December. Kwon Eun-bi said, “I have events, filming for shows, and an album to prepare. I’m going to New York next week.”

Lim Seul-ong asked with interest, “Are you going for fun? What are you going to do there?” Kwon Eun-bi replied, “Just eat good food. I’ll have cookies and banana pudding.”

Lim Seul-ong asked, “Are you going for a week?” but Kwon Eun-bi said, “It’s two nights and three days. I only get one day off.” Lim Seul-ong was taken aback and said, “Does it make sense to travel to New York for two nights and three days? I can’t understand it.” Kwon Eun-bi coolly replied, “I want to travel around while I’m still young, even if I don’t have much time. I don’t think I overthink it. If I can go, I go; if not, I don’t.”

Kwon Eun-bi explained her New York itinerary: “I leave Korea in the morning and arrive in New York in the morning. I spend that day there, then spend the next day there before going to the airport.” Lim Seul-ong wondered, “Then it isn’t two nights and three days, is it? Isn’t it one night and three days?” Kwon Eun-bi laughed and said, “I miscalculated. At first I thought I wouldn’t stay overnight and said I wouldn’t even be able to go to a hotel, but then I realized I could. I’m grateful I get to sleep there for one night.”

Lim Seul-ong asked, “Do you really have to go to New York?” Kwon Eun-bi explained, “I’m also going to see my older sister. I have commitments before the trip, and I have commitments after I get back, too. If it weren’t for this, I’d stay longer and have more fun, but it’s right in the middle, and this is the only time I have.”

Meanwhile, in 2024, Kwon Eun-bi bought a detached house in Seoul’s Seongdong District for 2.4 billion won. The first floor is currently operating as a café, while she has made the second and fourth floors available as housing for her manager.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.