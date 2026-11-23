[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Ji-young, a top instructor in the social studies section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), revealed her unusual lifestyle of moving between three homes.

On the web variety show “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,” released on the 23rd, social studies instructor Lee Ji-young appeared as a guest and talked about various things.

That day, Lee Ji-young also spoke about her family’s circumstances when she was young. She said that after the semi-basement home where she lived in Incheon was flooded, she moved to North Chungcheong Province and lived there through high school.

“When I was young, I didn’t know what it meant to be poor or have a hard time. After becoming a flood victim, I realized I had nowhere to go, and that was when I understood that my family was struggling,” she recalled.

After going on to Seoul National University and establishing herself as a top instructor in the social studies section, she drew attention by revealing that she now owns three homes.

Asked where she had come from that day, Lee Ji-young replied, “I came from my home in Yangpyeong County today. I have three homes now.” She went on to explain, “I spend about a third of the year at each one. On days when I want to see the sea, I go to the house near the coast; when I want to see a river, I go to the house by the river.”

One reason she had homes in several places was to protect her privacy. When she lived near Seokchon Lake in Jamsil, Seoul, she found it difficult to enjoy even an ordinary daily life comfortably.

Lee Ji-young said, “Given the nature of my job as an instructor, parents recognize me, too. Even when I went to work out and was on a treadmill, people next to me would ask me about study methods.” She added, “I also felt as if even my private life was being shared in real time,” explaining why she came to divide her time among homes in several places.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.