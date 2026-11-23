[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yang Sang-guk and Park Young-jin on 'Gaesemo' revealed details about Kim Won Hyo's marriage.

On the 23rd, a video titled “What happens when three comedians from KBS's golden 22nd class get together?” was posted on 'Gaesemo,' a program on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

Yang Sang-guk told Kim Won Hyo, “I think you really married well. You were really broke before you got married. But after you met your wife, things went well at work too, and from where I stand, it feels like everything has gone well for you. That's why the two of you seem so compatible.”

Kim Won Hyo agreed, saying, “Some people want to build up a certain amount of wealth before getting married. I want to tell them, ‘Just get married while things are good.’”

Yang Sang-guk then revealed, “But you told your wife you had some money, didn't you? I heard she married you without knowing you were that broke.” Kim Won Hyo made everyone laugh when he said, “When my wife goes on TV, she says, ‘Won Hyo said he had 100 million won.’ But I didn't say, ‘I have 100 million won’; I said, ‘If you marry me, I can make 100 million won.’”

Kim Won Hyo added, “100 million won was a huge amount back then. We both got married with 12–13 million won.” Park Young-jin then said, “That was different from what we just heard. We went to your wedding, and you held it in a movie theater. I thought, ‘They must have a lot of money.’” Describing the theater wedding, Kim Won Hyo said, “My wife and I went to see a movie, and they said the Starium theater at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo was the largest theater in Asia at the time. She said, ‘It would be really nice to get married here.’ I said, ‘How could we have our wedding here?’ but then immediately called them behind her back. When I said, ‘I'd like to have our wedding here,’ they were surprised. It turned out I'd called the ticket office.” His story made everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted after a video was released on the 21st showing comedian Kim Won Hyo visiting a transgender bar in Busan. His wife, Shim Jin-hwa, brushed off the controversy, saying one of the transgender people in the video was a junior from Kim Won Hyo's high school and that “I already knew what happened at the time because I was told over the phone.”

Kim Won Hyo also addressed the controversy himself during a TikTok live broadcast on the 23rd, saying, “I went to check whether they had penises or not.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.