[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon shared the news that his Japanese wife, Ayane, had given birth to their second child, expressing his overwhelming joy at becoming a father of two daughters.

On the 23rd, Lee posted several photos and a lengthy message on his social media with the hashtag “#Meeting.”

“Could there be another moment like this in the world? The moment a life is born into the world, we encountered another miracle,” he said, sharing how moved he was to hold his second daughter in his arms.

He continued, “Perhaps all that long waiting and excitement, worry and prayer, was for this one moment today. You greeted the world with your tiny hands, and Mom brought you into the world with a love greater than anyone else’s. Dad could only watch by your side, feeling grateful, and grateful again.” He expressed his deep affection for his wife and daughter.

He also made no secret of his love for his second child. “Our beloved Bokbok, thank you for coming into the world. May love be with you every day of your life. You are the greatest gift to our family,” Lee said, promising, “Dad will love you forever.” He ended by thanking those who had prayed with them for the birth.

The photos released alongside the post showed Lee, wearing surgical scrubs and a surgical cap at the hospital where the birth took place, by the side of Ayane and their newborn second daughter. Looking at the baby, Lee wrote, “How do you look so much like Rui, Bokbok?” expressing his surprise at how closely she resembled their first daughter, Rui.

Another photo captured Ayane just after giving birth. Admiring his wife’s bright smile, Lee exclaimed, “Wait, you’re not even swollen, and not a hair is out of place? Did you really just give birth?”

Lee married Ayane, a Japanese woman 14 years his junior, in 2021, and welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. With the birth of their second child, they are now parents of two.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.