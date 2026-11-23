Photo courtesy of Yonhap News Agency

Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving accident, returned home after about 90 minutes of police questioning.

Seoul Mapo Police Station summoned Go Kyung-pyo for questioning starting at around 7 p.m. on the 23rd on suspicion of drunk driving and other violations of the Road Traffic Act.

Go, who finished questioning at around 8:35 p.m. that day and left the police station, replied to a question about what he had said during questioning: “I spoke truthfully about what happened on the day of the incident.”

Asked why he checked his car first immediately after the accident, he said, “I was trying to get a sense of the situation. There was no other reason.”

Asked if he had anything to say to the production staff of the programs he had been appearing on, he apologized repeatedly: “I’m truly sorry. They had only trusted me, but I acted so irresponsibly in a way I can never undo. I’m truly, truly sorry.”

He also bowed his head to his fans, saying, “I’m truly sorry. I’m truly sorry that I’ve repaid the interest and support you’ve shown me in this way.”

Go Kyung-pyo Apologizes Over Drunk-Driving Allegations (SEOUL = Yonhap News Agency) Reporter Kim In-cheol — Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who is suspected of drunk driving, apologizes as he arrives at Seoul Mapo Police Station on

Earlier, Go also bowed his head in front of reporters as he arrived at the police station. He said, “I’m sorry. I’ve received a lot of love and attention over the years, and it was truly irresponsible of me to repay that in this way. All I can do is say I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” bowing his head.

Asked how much he had drunk at the time, he said, “I remember drinking a lot. I’ll cooperate fully with the investigation,” adding, “I have nothing else to explain. I’ll speak about the wrongdoing I committed.” He declined to elaborate on why he had not called a designated driver, saying, “I’ll talk about that during the investigation.”

Asked whether he had contacted the injured sanitation worker, Go said, “I met them in person and apologized,” adding, “Seeing them worry about me instead makes me want to apologize once again. I’m truly sorry.” He then bowed his head again.

Meanwhile, Go collided with a moving sanitation truck while driving under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, in the early hours of the 14th. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150%, a level that warrants license revocation.

Police administered a breath test at the scene and then allowed Go to return home. One sanitation worker was reportedly slightly injured in the accident. Police are reportedly considering whether to charge Go with causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to drunk driving.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.