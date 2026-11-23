[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality Park Seul-gi will be away from her 7-year-old daughter for a month.

On the 23rd, Park Seul-gi posted a video along with a message that read, “One-sided love... I felt sad for a moment at the thought of being apart from my firstborn for so long, but as long as you’re happy, that’s all that matters. Don’t get sick, and have a good trip. Learn lots of English, make lots of friends, listen to Dad, and come back with lots of good memories.”

The video showed Park Seul-gi and her family at the airport to send her daughter off for language study abroad. “We have to say goodbye soon. You’ll be okay on your trip, right?” Park said as she said goodbye to her daughter. Park’s children seemed to be preparing to part as they hugged one another tightly, but soon they were seen running around excitedly. The eldest daughter was excited at the thought of getting on a plane, but Park could not bring herself to leave. The eldest daughter, who speaks English fluently, will attend an English camp in Cebu City, Philippines, with her father for a month. Park, who is pregnant with her third child, plans to stay in Korea and take care of her second daughter.

Meanwhile, TV personality Park Seul-gi married a non-celebrity one year her senior in January 2016, and they have two daughters. On the 15th, two years after giving birth to her second child, she announced that she was pregnant with her third, drawing many congratulations. Her third child is a boy.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.