[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Choo Sarang, daughter of model Yano Shiho, shared her heartfelt feelings after her father, Choo Sung-hoon, finished his final match.

On the 23rd, Choo Sarang posted a photo on her social media along with the message, “I went to watch Dad’s final match with Mom.”

The photo showed Choo Sung-hoon, his wife Yano Shiho, and their daughter Choo Sarang standing side by side and looking at the camera. The three spent a meaningful moment together, posing for a family photo.

Choo Sarang then sent her father heartfelt words of support: “You’ve worked so hard all this time, Dad! Don’t worry about the allowance; just don’t get hurt anymore and stay healthy. You’ll always be the coolest dad to me. I love you.”

Earlier, Choo Sung-hoon competed at “Black Combat 17: Vantablack,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st, where he faced American Chris Leben, 46, in his retirement bout. After a fierce contest that went all three rounds, Choo Sung-hoon lost by split decision, 1-2. Choo Sarang, who watched her father’s fight at the venue, also drew sympathy when she hugged him and burst into tears after the match.

Immediately after the fight, Choo Sung-hoon said he would donate his entire fight purse to junior combat sports athletes. He also touched many when he said, “Sarang, my baby, no allowance this time. I’m sorry,” and added, “Next time, Dad will work hard and give you some allowance.”

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.