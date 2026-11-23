[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Mi-kyung recalled a harrowing accident she had while riding a motorcycle in the past. She also shared that at the time, she worried first about a shoot scheduled for the next day rather than her injuries.

On the 23rd, Kim Mi-kyung dined and chatted with Lee Young-ja and Kim Chang-ok on the variety show Table Tales, broadcast on tvN STORY.

That day, Kim Mi-kyung said she usually enjoys extreme sports and shared a past experience involving a motorcycle.

She said she had been around motorcycles since childhood: “Actually, I rode a little when I was young. My friend and I used to secretly ride my friend’s dad’s motorcycle.”

But she had also had a harrowing accident while riding a motorcycle. Kim Mi-kyung described what happened: “One day, I was riding someone else’s motorcycle, not my own, and got pinned under it. I didn’t realize there was a rut beside me and took a frightening fall.”

Immediately after the accident, the first thing on Kim Mi-kyung’s mind was her shoot scheduled for the next day.

“When I fell, I thought, ‘Oh no. I have a shoot tomorrow.’ I was worried I might have broken something,” she said, adding, “I didn’t care about being hurt, but would it interfere with filming?”

After that, Kim Mi-kyung decided not to ride motorcycles while she was working, including when she was shooting. She said, “So I decided I shouldn’t ride when I was working. I thought it would cause a lot of trouble if I had an accident,” adding that she has not ridden a motorcycle since.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.