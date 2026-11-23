[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ji Yeon-soo, a single mom, said she felt sorry that she had never traveled abroad with just her son.

A video titled “A Day in the Life of Ji Yeon-soo!” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-soo’s Life is Sweet” on the 23rd.

That day, her son Min-su proudly said he had scored 100 on a math unit test, 100 on a Korean language unit test, and 100 on a math performance assessment.

Asked, “How do you feel when your son gets a perfect score?”, Ji Yeon-soo explained, “It’s not the score that matters. I wanted him to check his work one more time after solving all the problems, so I promised that if he got a perfect score, Mom would do something for him.”

“We’re in trouble now,” she said, adding, “Min-su and I are now in our sixth year of living together, and we’ve never taken a trip abroad together. We didn’t have the means, and I was a little scared, too. Going abroad with just the two of us felt like a challenge to me.”

She laughed as she said, “Min-su told me that all his friends had been on trips abroad and that he wanted to go too. So I told him that if he got 100 on his performance assessments, Mom would take him on an overseas trip, and he got 100 on all of them this year.” Min-su made them laugh when he said, “If we can’t go to Japan, I’m supposed to get 100,000 won in cash.”

Ji Yeon-soo then asked, “So it’s not specifically Japan—you want to learn about other cultures or what it’s like abroad?” Min-su replied, “Anywhere abroad is fine with me,” drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.