[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Hyunyi of ‘Malja Show’ shared her views on education.

Model Lee Hyunyi appeared on KBS2’s ‘Malja Show,’ which aired on the 23rd.

Lee Hyunyi, a graduate of Ewha Womans University’s economics department, lamented that there were things she wasn’t good at: “Because I work, I can’t keep house or cook. I came here because I feel inadequate as a mother.”

Lee Hyunyi, who gave herself a score of 60 to 65 as a mother, admitted, “It turns out I spend only a few hours a week sitting face-to-face with my children. I felt sorry that the time I spend with them had shrunk so much, so I deducted more points.”

Lee Hyunyi shared her views on education: “I’m raising a fifth-grader and a first-grader, and I keep telling them as they start school: ‘Just as Mom and Dad have jobs, your job is to be a student, so study hard.’ I tell them students have to study no matter what, so that they naturally come to see it as their job. That’s the educational philosophy I have.”

On her approach to private education, she said, “Anyone raising elementary school children will relate. My eldest attends six academies—for Korean, English and math, basketball, swimming, and badminton. I don’t send my child to so many places just to make them do too much. If they didn’t go to places like those, they wouldn’t be able to meet their friends. All the children are at academies, so that’s where their social lives happen.” She added, “My second child is in first grade, so the only academy they go to is for English. They also do soccer, swimming, and badminton.”

Kim Young-hee, who is raising a daughter, was surprised and asked, “Are you trying to get your child into a college of physical education?” She added, “I’m still unfamiliar with that world. My daughter is five, but I send her to ballet. It’s not to prepare her for entrance exams. When she was born, her neck was so short. Since I hadn’t given her anything, I thought we’d try to stretch it artificially. I couldn’t send her to an orthopedic clinic to have a neck made for her, so I sent her to ballet to work on her posture.” Her comments drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.