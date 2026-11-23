Photo: Moon Sua’s social media

Moon Sua of girl group Billlie shared a story about meeting her late older brother, Moonbin, in a dream, expressing how much she misses him.

On the 22nd, Moon Sua told fans about her older brother, whom she had met in a dream, through a fan communication app.

Moon Sua recalled the dream: “I was sleeping in Spain yesterday and dreamed about my older brother. I remember it vividly: he was wearing a red hoodie, and as soon as I saw him, I approached him, sobbing.”

She confided, “He said exactly this: ‘I shouldn’t have carried so much alone.’ I woke up sobbing after hearing that.” She added, “I couldn’t see his face, but I could feel him so strongly, and that was nice,” conveying how happy and touched she was to have seen her older brother, if only in a dream.

Later, when a fan told her, “If you miss your big brother, it’s okay to say you miss him,” Moon Sua replied, “I miss him so much,” deepening the poignancy.

Moonbin began his career in entertainment as a child actor in the 2009 KBS 2TV drama Boys Over Flowers. In 2016, he debuted as a member of idol group ASTRO and was active in various fields, but he suddenly passed away in April 2023.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.