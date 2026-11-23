[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor couple Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin are drawing attention with photos they took at the same landmark in Shanghai, China.

On the 23rd, Lee Kwang Soo posted several photos taken in Shanghai, China, on his social media without much of a caption. His new post, the first in about five months since June, drew fans' attention.

In the photos, Lee Kwang Soo looked around various parts of Shanghai in a relaxed outfit pairing a beige hat with a green jacket and a distinctive patterned scarf.

One photo that drew particular attention showed him posing in front of the clock tower of the Customs House, a Shanghai landmark. With both arms spread wide, Lee Kwang Soo leapt into the air, showing off his trademark cheerful charm.

Then an old social media post by his girlfriend, Lee Sun-bin, also came back into the spotlight. She, too, had shared photos from a visit to Shanghai in July. At the time, she posted several photos taken there with the caption, “Shanghai is still as beautiful as ever, even though it’s been a while since I last came.”

What caught people’s attention was that Lee Sun-bin, like Lee Kwang Soo, had also taken commemorative photos in front of the Customs House clock tower. As the two shared photos taken at the same location on their respective social media accounts, fans wondered whether it was a “lovestagram.”

However, judging by their outfits in the photos and other details, it seems they visited Shanghai at different times. It has not been confirmed whether they traveled together, but the photos, which seem to capture traces of their relationship, are drawing attention.

Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin acknowledged their relationship in 2018 and have continued their public romance into its ninth year. They have also shown their affection for each other on TV, establishing themselves as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known long-running couples.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.