[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Hyunyi of ‘Malja Show’ explained why she sent her two sons to English-language kindergartens.

Model Lee Hyunyi appeared on KBS2’s ‘Malja Show,’ which aired on the 23rd.

Lee, who sent both children to English-language kindergartens, said, “My older one first went to a public kindergarten. But he had such a hard time adjusting that he developed an aversion to going to childcare centers. He cried every day and said he wouldn’t go. That was right after I gave birth to my second child, so I couldn’t have managed if this child didn’t go to a center. I looked all over the neighborhood for centers that would take him, but the public ones had waiting-list numbers in the 50s, so the English-language kindergarten was the place that would accept him. English wasn’t so much the goal as the fact that it was a place he was happy to go. I sent him there, and I was satisfied with how it worked out. I sent my second one to an English-language kindergarten without even thinking twice.”

Lee Hyunyi, who also has her children wear corneal reshaping lenses commonly known as ‘Dream Lenses,’ said, “Since they’re boys, they play sports pretty roughly, and I worry they could get hurt wearing glasses. So I have to wrestle with them every night. I have to put the lenses in every day.”

Lee Hyunyi, who is busy as a working mom but makes a point of attending mothers’ gatherings, said, “I always stay in the group chat. I try not to distance myself from it at all. Among my celebrity friends, Kim Sung-eun is the same age as me and has three children. One is in high school, one is in elementary school, and one is in kindergarten. Since she’s raising so many, she has a lot of information.”

Lee Hyunyi did not answer yes when asked, “Could you give up work for your child?” She said, “When I wasn’t working, I spent a lot of time with my child. But spending a lot of time together doesn’t necessarily make things go well. Children need to be at an appropriate distance from their mothers, and when I try to teach them something, we fight. We fight and our relationship gets worse. I think it’s much better for mothers and fathers to work hard at their own jobs.”

Among the audience members that day was a couple who disagreed about sending their child to an English-language kindergarten. Lee Hyunyi said, “There are so many different types of English-language kindergartens. Some offer rote instruction like test-prep academies, while others have play spaces. Parents can choose carefully and send their children to one that suits them, but attending one absolutely won’t make them fluent.”

Lee Hyunyi advised, “Since I can’t provide English lessons at home, if they use English even while they’re at an English-language kindergarten, they lose their aversion to it. They become less resistant when someone speaks to them. Don’t children start learning English in elementary school? When they learn it, they gain confidence compared with other kids, thinking, ‘This is a subject I’m good at.’ If that’s all you expect, wouldn’t it be a good idea to send them?”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.