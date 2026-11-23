[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former idol trainee Han Seo-hee visited a columbarium to pay tribute to the late Goo Hara ahead of the seventh anniversary of her death.

On the 22nd, Han Seo-hee posted a photo on her account of herself visiting Goo Hara's columbarium. She also left a message expressing her heartfelt feelings for the late singer.

She wrote, "I really wiped it all down with wet wipes, painstakingly, bit by bit. Unni, I'm doing well. I'll come by again soon." Her enduring longing came through in the way she visited the columbarium in person, carefully tidied the area, and sent her regards.

Meanwhile, Goo Hara debuted as a member of the group Kara in 2008 and was widely loved in Korea and abroad. She passed away on November 24, 2019, at the age of 28, and the upcoming 24th will mark the seventh anniversary of her death.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.