[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Pungja said, “I couldn’t post on YouTube for six months, but people thought I was lying low,” drawing laughs.

On the 23rd, Poongja TV featured Pungja visiting creator Park Ttugi’s home and chatting with them.

That day, Park Ttugi opened up about concerns, saying, “It’s been two months since I last uploaded a YouTube video,” and, “The gap and difference between running a business and doing YouTube are so large that I think I’ve had a lot of concerns about that.”

In response, Pungja said, “When I was appearing on TV and doing other things, I also couldn’t post on YouTube for about six months. I almost lost my source of income. People thought I was lying low. I couldn’t post for six months, as if I were someone who had gotten into some kind of trouble and was lying low,” drawing laughs. He looked back on that time, saying, “I was so busy and couldn’t divide up my energy, so the YouTube channel ended up taking a back seat.”

Pungja explained, “YouTube is your main job, and your subscribers are the ones who made you. The subscribers who follow us like us as people, regardless of the quality of the editing, so they subscribe and watch our videos.” He continued, “There will be breaks in the future, too, and we don’t know how things will turn out. When that happens, I think it’s important to make the effort to tell them, ‘I’m still active, I haven’t abandoned YouTube, and I haven’t abandoned you all just because I’m busy.’ For now, I think it would be best to show subscribers more of Ttugi first,” he advised.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.