[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kwon Eun-bi opened up about battling benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

A video titled “The Reason for Meeting Kwon Eun-bi in Gangwon Province?!” was posted on Lim Seul-ong’s YouTube channel on the 23rd.

Lim Seul-ong, who released the duet song “Vibes” with Kwon Eun-bi last month, went to Gangwon Province to film a live clip.

The two caught up over a chat after meeting for the first time in a while. Kwon Eun-bi said, “I used to shake my head a lot when I danced, but these days it hurts when I shake my head. Why is that? Maybe it’s because this started after I got BPPV.”

Lim Seul-ong said, “You got BPPV? That could happen,” and Kwon Eun-bi said, “Before, I could turn my head just fine no matter how much I shook my head, but these days, even shaking it a little makes my head hurt.”

Lim Seul-ong was surprised and said, “My mom got BPPV, and now you’ve got it?” Kwon Eun-bi confessed, “I got a really bad case of BPPV.”

Lim Seul-ong expressed concern: “It’s because you’re pushing yourself too hard. If you don’t take care of yourself now and keep dieting, it’s going to catch up with you. You need a schedule that suits your age, get good sleep, and gain some weight. As you get older, constantly pushing yourself like that affects your ears and things like that.”

Lim Seul-ong added, “My ears crackle too. I’ve worn an in-ear monitor in just this ear for more than 20 years, so when I hear loud sounds at concert venues, I hear a crackling noise. If it gets worse, I can’t hear.”

Agreeing with him, Kwon Eun-bi said, “It’s the same for me these days. Even after I turn it up, I end up saying, ‘Could you turn it up louder?’” She also said, “When the lights are really bright outdoors, after I come offstage and look at my phone, it’s like I can see the lights on my phone. I guess it’s because I’ve been looking at the lights the whole time.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.