[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Hyunyi of “Malja Show” opened up about the challenges of being a working mother.

Model Lee Hyunyi appeared on KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 23rd.

Lee Hyunyi said she had experienced the challenges of being a working mother. “I was shooting a pictorial when I heard from the kindergarten that my child was sick. So I said, ‘Please give him some fever reducer. I’ll be there soon after I finish,’ but his temperature suddenly rose by 2 degrees and he fainted. Kids get febrile seizures when they’re young, don’t they? The teacher called an ambulance in a panic and told me to come quickly. If it had been a TV broadcast, it would have been fine, but because it was a pictorial shoot, I had smoky makeup and a really over-the-top hairstyle. I remember saying, ‘I’m sorry, but I really have to go,’ and rushing out. It’s something that’s hard to experience—and something you wouldn’t have to go through if you weren’t a mother—but if the mother isn’t there, no one can fill that role, so I think it’s a really difficult position to be in,” she said.

Lee Hyunyi said, “I’ve been worrying a lot about that lately, and I thought of myself as a 50- or 60-point mom. But recently, I met Dr. Oh Eun-young for a shoot. She’s very busy too, isn’t she? I told her that was something I worried about, and she said, ‘The quality of the time you spend together is more important than the amount.’ Even if you spend 10, 15 or 30 minutes together in a day, you turn your phone off and switch off the moment you get home. You focus completely on your child.”

Lee Hyunyi said, “My oldest really wants to talk about what happened at school. Before I met the doctor, I used to say, ‘Just a minute, I have to do this,’ but it really was only a moment, and I could make eye contact with my child until bedtime. So I’d often respond as if I were hearing a really interesting story: ‘So what did you do?’ That seemed to satisfy them. What she said about clearly switching between on and off modes was helpful.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.