[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Han Suk-joon of ‘My Geum-hee’ revealed that he broke down in tears after being forced off a show.

On the 20th, former announcer Han Suk-joon appeared on the YouTube channel ‘My Geum-hee.’

Recalling the time he left KBS1 TV’s ‘Uri-mal Gyeorugi,’ Han Suk-joon lamented, “It was a show I had poured everything into for five years. I didn’t leave of my own accord. The show’s team wanted me, but they assigned me to ‘Saengsaeng Jeongbotong.’ The two shows overlapped by 30 minutes, so I had to leave one of them. I made every effort to change the schedule so I wouldn’t have to leave, but in the end, it didn’t work out.”

Han Suk-joon said, “On the day it was finally confirmed that it couldn’t be done, my frustration burst out in the car on the way home. I pulled over onto the shoulder, hit the steering wheel, and cried. I think that was the first time I’d ever cried because I was angry.” He added, “After spending all of 2010 in a situation that wasn’t very pleasant, I thought I couldn’t go on like that, so I took a leave of absence in 2011 and went to China at my own expense. Everyone thinks the company sent me, but I went with my own money.”

Han Suk-joon said he had long regretted leaving ‘Uri-mal Gyeorugi.’ “As soon as I returned from leave, Jeon Hyun-moo said he was going to resign. He told me to leave with him. What he said made sense, but at the time I had been told to host ‘1 vs. 100’ after senior Son Bum-soo,” he said. “I wanted to host the quiz show I hadn’t gotten to do on ‘Uri-mal Gyeorugi.’ So I said, ‘You go ahead. I’m going to do ‘1 vs. 100’ for a while,’” he said, explaining why he put off resigning.

Han Suk-joon candidly said, “I think this is what regret feels like. I enjoyed doing it and did it well for three years, but sometimes I wonder, ‘What if I had left with Hyun-moo three years earlier? Would I have become freer and seen more of the world?’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.