[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yang Ji-won, formerly of the group Spica, and musical actor Yang Joon-mo shared affectionate maternity photos and gave an update on their lives ahead of the birth.

On the 23rd, Yang Ji-won posted several photos to her account along with the caption, “I tried doing a full-term pregnancy photoshoot.”

In the photos, Yang Ji-won stood in front of the camera wearing matching outfits with her husband, Yang Joon-mo. Standing behind his wife, Yang Joon-mo affectionately embraced her, gently cradling her full-term belly as he smiled brightly. Yang Ji-won also gently held her belly, closed her eyes, and smiled, showing herself as a happy mom-to-be.

Yang Ji-won also shared a three-dimensional ultrasound photo of the fetus. She posted a screen showing the baby's face in the ultrasound alongside a simulated image of the baby's face, writing, “Could the baby really look just like this?” to express her anticipation.

She also shared an affectionate photo with her husband, Yang Joon-mo, adding the playful comment, “I get angry often, but we're on good terms ♥ haha,” which made people laugh.

Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo previously got married on August 31. At the time, the couple made headlines by announcing their marriage and pregnancy at the same time.

When announcing the marriage, Yang Joon-mo also belatedly revealed that he had divorced his former wife in 2023. News that he was remarrying Yang Ji-won, who is eight years his junior, three years after the divorce drew interest.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.