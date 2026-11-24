[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Rapper Yang Hong-won has become embroiled in controversy over allegations of an affair. He posted a lengthy message on social media, revealing his complicated feelings.

On the 23rd, Yang Hong-won posted a message on social media about his thoughts while looking at the sky, his feelings about his family, and his convictions as a musician.

He began by saying, “I look at the sky when I’m having a hard time.” He continued, “As I look at the sky, I think about my ancestors and the people close to me who have gone before me.” He went on, “The thoughts I have while looking at the sky clearly show me who I am,” saying that he reflects on himself even in difficult circumstances.

He also shared his convictions about his profession. Yang Hong-won said, “I strive to raise the standing of my profession and don’t turn away feedback on what needs to be improved. My profession deserves at least as much respect as lawyers or journalists, and I make sure the next generation sees that for themselves.”

He also spoke about his feelings toward his father. He wrote, “The only purpose behind the way I conduct myself toward my father is to be a dutiful son, and you still don’t know how I feel.”

At the end of the post, he added, “I take a shower and come out laughing boldly. Then I wipe away my tears. I believe even the XX I killed off to become a father will soon come back to life.” He continued, “When I leave the house today, I’ll have dealings with more people than I did yesterday. You’ll wonder why I’m like this, but there’s only one thing I want to say,” and ended the post with, “It’s me, it’s me. A man.”

Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyun-joo on October 18, but just five days later, on the 23rd of the same month, he was embroiled in allegations of an affair. A, who claimed to be an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won, alleged that Yang had gone to a motel with a woman other than his wife and released related videos and recordings of phone calls.

In response, his agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with a woman, but countered that he had gone there to sleep while extremely drunk and that there had been no intimate acts inside the room. Yang Hong-won and the woman who accompanied him filed a complaint against the person who made the allegations on charges including blackmail and defamation by spreading false information. Later, A also said in an interview that he had not personally witnessed the alleged affair, and that he made the allegations after a dispute with the agency arose when he tried to borrow 300,000 won from Yang Hong-won. A also apologized to Won Hyun-joo and her daughter.

After the controversy, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo unfollowed each other on social media, and Won deleted her existing posts or switched them to private. She later resumed posting on social media, but has not made public any photos of Yang Hong-won and their daughter. Attention has focused on the couple’s relationship, but no specific details about their situation as a married couple have been confirmed so far.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.