[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Park Jung-min confessed to feeling deep-seated jealousy toward actor and director Cho Hyun-chul.

A video titled “Park Jung-min Returns as a Beta Male” was posted on the YouTube channel ChimChakMan on the 23rd.

That day, while talking about his new book, Untitled, Park Jung-min said, “Cho Hyun-chul directed a music video for me.” To ChimChakMan, who didn’t know Cho Hyun-chul, Park explained, “He appeared in Netflix’s D.P. and is Mad Clown’s younger brother. His family is incredible. His father is a professor, his mother paints, and his aunt performs in musicals. They’re a very artistic family.”

Park Jung-min admitted, “Cho Hyun-chul and I have been friends since high school, and I was genuinely jealous of him to the core. I was so intensely jealous that I thought, ‘So this is what jealousy feels like.’” Asked how he had gotten over it, he honestly replied, “I haven’t,” drawing laughter.

The reason for the jealousy was Cho Hyun-chul’s exceptional talent. Park Jung-min said, “He’s such a genius. He’s good at acting and makes good films,” adding, “He’s a friend from high school and my classmate in the film department at the School of Film, TV & Multimedia. The biggest reason I transferred to the acting department was Cho Hyun-chul. We both made films in the same class, but he made an absolute masterpiece, while mine was obviously terrible.”

Park Jung-min jokingly complained, drawing laughter: “He acts incredibly well, makes even better films, and runs a publishing house. He keeps encroaching on my territory. I even thought, ‘Why is he copying what I’m trying to do?’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.