[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Gummy revealed that she had made an album cover using a drawing by her 7-year-old daughter, showing her doting-mother side.

A video titled “The Second Singer to Sweep the Karaoke Room With Her Voice, Gummy” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Eun-ji” on the 23rd.

That day, Gummy drew attention by unveiling an album cover made with a picture and writing drawn by her eldest daughter herself.

Gummy explained the drawing, saying, “She drew herself and her younger sibling, who was born in January this year. There are details in the hair.” The 7-year-old in particular impressed people with her delicate drawing skills despite her young age, depicting her and her sibling with different hairstyles.

Gummy explained why she decided to use the drawing as the album cover, saying, “I thought it was cute. It’s my daughter’s signature. My daughter draws people like snowmen,” and adding, “It was so innocent and cute that I decided to use it.”

Gummy went on to share her tender feelings for her two children, saying of the album, “I wrote this song hoping that anyone who listened to it would think of someone precious to them,” and adding, “I tried writing while thinking of my children, the people who are most important to me and mean the most in my life.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.