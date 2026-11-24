[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Sung-yeon drew attention after sharing glimpses of her happy life following her remarriage to her doctor husband.

On the 23rd, Kang Sung-yeon posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “The sparkling yet chilly season has arrived. Weekend moments with my beloved family.”

In the photos she shared, Kang poses affectionately with her husband in front of an elaborate Christmas tree. The two stand side by side, smiling brightly, and Kang also shows her affection by resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

Another photo shows them looking at the camera while holding hands tightly. Their cozy knits and winter coats seem to be coordinated, giving the two an affectionate couple's air.

Kang married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. She later announced her remarriage herself last May and received many congratulations. Her husband is reportedly Jang Min-wook, a neurologist, and the two are building a new family with Kang's two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.