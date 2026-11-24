[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Jung-nan shared the news that a tumor had been found in her 14-year-old cat and opened up about her concerns over surgery.

A video titled “The Miraculous Transformation of a Cat with a Limited Time Left, Astonishing 20-Year Cat Owner Kim Jung-nan and ‘Cat God’ Veterinarian Na Eung-sik” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Jung-nan” on the 23rd.

In the video, Kim Jung-nan spoke about her cat, who recently underwent surgery for a liver tumor. “Fortunately, the liver has a good prognosis, but an MRI showed another small tumor farther back in the brain,” she said. “I was told it’s close to blood vessels and poses a risk,” she explained.

She continued, “When I weigh whether surgery would bring more gains or more losses, it comes out to about 49 to 51,” and said, “The truth is, I’ve given up on surgery for now.” Kim Jung-nan added, “The aftereffects of anesthesia were quite significant. I don’t think it would be easy to put a 14-year-old through anesthesia and surgery again.”

Kim Jung-nan also opened up, saying, “I considered radiation therapy, too, but I was told the cat would need 15 sessions. We’d have to go every day for 15 days and have the cat sedated each time, and the burden of anesthesia would be significant. Surgery also seems risky.” She added, “I’m thinking that maybe the right thing to do is stay by the cat’s side, give it lots of love, and feed it tasty things for as long as it has left.”

The specialist advised that guardians may feel guilty whether they choose surgery or decide against it, and should make their decision after carefully considering the cat’s condition and quality of life.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.