Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who sparked controversy with a drunk-driving crash, appeared at a police station nine days after the accident and bowed his head in apology. His explanation for checking his own vehicle first immediately after the crash—that he was “trying to assess the situation”—also drew attention.

At around 6:53 p.m. on the 23rd, Go Kyung-pyo appeared at the Seoul Mapo Police Station as a suspect on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act. After being questioned by police for about an hour and 40 minutes that day, he went home at around 8:35 p.m.

Standing before reporters in a black suit, Go repeatedly bowed with a solemn expression. “I’ve received so much love from you all, and what I did was truly irresponsible,” he said. “There’s nothing I can say except that I’m sorry,” he added in an apology.

Asked how much he had drunk at the time of the crash, he replied, “I remember drinking a lot.” Asked whether he had anything to explain, he said, “There’s nothing else to explain. I intend to speak about the wrongdoing I committed,” acknowledging responsibility.

Asked why he had not called a designated driver, he avoided giving a specific answer, saying, “I’ll address that during questioning.”

He also mentioned meeting the injured sanitation worker. “I met them in person and apologized,” Go said. “Seeing them worry about me instead made me want to apologize again.”

Go continued apologizing even after the police questioning. Asked what he had said during the interview, he replied, “I told them the truth about what happened on the day of the incident.”

Asked why he checked his own vehicle first immediately after the crash, he explained, “I was trying to get my bearings. There was no other reason.”

He tearfully apologized to the production teams of the TV programs affected by his drunk driving.

“I’m truly sorry. They only trusted me, but because of me...” Go said, unable to continue. He went on to describe his actions as irresponsible and impossible to undo, and apologized again.

He also bowed his head to his fans, saying, “I’m truly sorry that I’ve repaid the interest and support you’ve shown me in this way.”

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go had been drinking and driving his car in the Donggyo-dong area of Seoul’s Mapo District when he collided with a street-cleaning truck that was on the road.

His blood alcohol concentration was reportedly around 0.150%, well above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. There were no passengers in his car, and one sanitation worker was reportedly slightly injured in the crash.

Police conducted a breath alcohol test at the scene and then let Go go home. They later summoned him to establish the exact circumstances of the crash. Police are reportedly also considering whether to charge him with causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to the drunk-driving charge.

On the 15th, the day after the crash, Go acknowledged on social media that he had driven under the influence and apologized. He blamed himself, saying that he had previously told others not to drink and drive but had gone against his own words, and announced that he would halt all scheduled activities.

The fallout also continued across the TV industry. MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” as well as tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” and “Amazing Saturday,” took steps to reduce or edit Go Kyung-pyo’s screen time.

The production team faced particular difficulty with tvN’s “The Village Barber 2,” which also features Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi, because the program had already finished filming and was produced in advance.

After learning of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving incident, the production team expressed shock and regret. It also explained that there were practical limits to editing because the three cast members’ roles and screen time were closely tied to the program’s overall structure. The team said it would minimize viewers’ discomfort without disrupting their viewing experience.

Nine days after the crash, Go Kyung-pyo appeared at the police station and apologized repeatedly. With one person injured as a result of his drunk driving and the programs he appears on also taking successive direct hits, attention is focused on the outcome of the police investigation and the action that will follow.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.