[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] It has been seven years since the late Goo Hara passed away.

Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, on November 24, 2019. She was 28.

Goo Hara joined Kara in 2008. Kara released hit songs such as 'Mister,' 'Jumping' and 'Lupin,' rising to prominence alongside Girls' Generation as one of the leading girl groups of second-generation K-pop. Goo Hara gained immense popularity for her resemblance to Japanese singer Namie Amuro, her exceptional athletic ability—earning her the nickname 'Goo-sain Bolt'—and her bright, lovable personality.

However, Goo Hara went through a difficult period after Kara's team activities ended in 2016. In 2018, she became embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum. Choi reported her to the police, claiming that Goo Hara, who could not accept their breakup, had unilaterally assaulted him, and filed a complaint against her on charges of assault and bodily injury. Goo Hara, meanwhile, claimed that they had assaulted each other. Footage from CCTV cameras showing Goo Hara being assaulted was released during the process, and allegations of revenge porn also emerged, shocking the public.

Ultimately, the two sides filed complaints against each other. Goo Hara said, 'I was in emotional pain,' and attempted suicide in September 2018, but fortunately regained consciousness. She resolved to make a comeback, resuming activities in Japan, but ultimately passed away.

Much changed after her death.

In 2019, a court of first instance sentenced Choi Jong-bum, who had been indicted on charges including bodily injury, intimidation, property damage, coercion and violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (use of a camera), to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years. However, the charge of violating the special law on sexual violence was not upheld. Choi appealed, but the court dismissed the appeal and ordered him taken into custody in the courtroom, citing a risk that he might flee.

The Goo Hara Act was also enacted. After Goo Hara's biological mother, identified as Ms. Song, left the family home when Goo was nine and then had no contact with her for more than 20 years, she demanded half of the proceeds from the sale of real estate Goo Hara had owned. In response, Goo Hara's older brother, identified as Mr. Goo, petitioned for the Goo Hara Act, whose central provision limits the inheritance rights of lineal relatives who failed to fulfill their duty of support or committed crimes such as abuse. The bill was introduced in the 20th National Assembly but was scrapped when its term expired, without even being properly debated, as it was sidelined by political infighting. The Ministry of Justice later submitted a related bill to the National Assembly in 2022. After it passed the National Assembly in plenary session, the law took effect for the first time in January.

In 2024, the BBC revealed that Goo Hara had played a decisive role in exposing the Burning Sun scandal. She reportedly persuaded former FTISLAND member Choi Jong-hoon to reveal the involvement of Mr. Yoon, whom the 'Seungri family' associated with former BigBang member Seungri had called 'Police Chief.'

There is still a deep longing for Goo Hara. On the 22nd, Han Seo-hee posted on her account a photo from her visit to the columbarium where Goo Hara rests. Kara still leaves a place for Goo Hara. The group kept her place open during its reunion as well, and Kang Ji-young shared a video of herself with the late singer to mark her 18th debut anniversary, expressing her heartbreaking longing.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.