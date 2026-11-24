[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won, embroiled in infidelity allegations, is drawing concern with his rambling social media posts.

On the 23rd, Yang Hong-won posted a lengthy message, saying, “When things are tough, I look at the sky.”

He said, “As I look at the sky, I think about my ancestors and the people close to me who passed away before me. The thoughts I have while looking at the sky show me clearly who I am. So even if my life goes to shit, I wouldn’t be startled by the sound of a leaf moving somewhere in the darkness in some remote corner of Paju.”

He went on to write, “I raise the standing of my profession and don’t refuse feedback on things that need improving. The way I conduct myself toward my father is solely for the purpose of showing filial piety, and you all still don’t know how I feel. My profession deserves at least as much respect as lawyers or reporters, and I’ll make the next generation see that with their own eyes.”

Yang Hong-won said, “I take a shower and come out boldly XX-ing. Then I wipe away my tears. I believe the XX I killed off to become a father will soon come back to life. If I leave the house today, I’ll have dealings with more people than yesterday, and you’ll wonder why I’m like this, but there’s only one thing I want to say. It’s me, it’s me. A man.”

Yang Hong-won also shared a selfie. He showed off an unusual look, pairing a black T-shirt with three-quarter-length jeans and long socks. A suitcase and two single beds can be seen behind him, leading to speculation that the photo was taken at a lodging establishment.

Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyeon-ju on October 18, but was embroiled in infidelity allegations after claims emerged that he had accompanied another woman to a motel on the 23rd, just five days later.

Yang Hong-won’s representatives said it was true that he went to a motel with the woman, but that nothing inappropriate happened, and took legal action against the accuser. The accuser apologized, saying they had made the allegations after Yang Hong-won refused to lend them money, but that they had only seen him and the woman enter the motel and did not know whether they were having an affair.

However, Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju unfollowed each other’s accounts and deleted traces of their relationship, including photos. Since then, Yang Hong-won has continued with his daily life, enjoying a Halloween party until dawn and releasing a new song that hints at a breakup.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed a daughter in 2024.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.