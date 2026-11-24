[Sportschosun reporter MJ Cho] Singer Im Chang-jung put on an impromptu musical performance to accompany his son's impressive piano playing. It drew attention when it also emerged that his son Jun-jae is a “musically gifted” student who was accepted into the Seoul Arts Center Music Gifted Academy, seemingly inheriting his father's musical talent.

On the 23rd, Im Chang-jung's wife, Seo Ha-yan, posted a video on her social media with the caption, “Our resident improviser is interrupting our son's practice again today. Is Dad practicing a musical right then and there...? Or are we competing to see who can keep from laughing? Schubert vs. Imbert lol.”

The video showed Jun-jae focused on piano practice at home, with Im Chang-jung putting on an impromptu performance beside him.

Jun-jae sat at the piano in pajamas with a pink pattern and played the keys intently. His fluid playing and calm expression, despite his young age, offered a glimpse of the skill he had been honing.

But when his son's piano melody began, Im Chang-jung couldn't sit still.

Im Chang-jung, seated at the dining table in a white short-sleeved T-shirt and checkered pajama pants, began singing along to his son's playing, adding expressive hand gestures. His powerful voice and emotive delivery created an atmosphere reminiscent of a scene from a musical.

Seo Ha-yan shared the father and son's cheerful everyday moment, adding captions about the scene: “SOS to Mom through his eyes,” “Even the way he lets his pajamas fall open... like father, like son,” and “Dad's special talent: interrupting his son's practice.”

Jun-jae is recognized for his musical talent beyond simply learning piano as a hobby. Im Chang-jung's fourth son, Jun-jae won the award just below the grand prize at a nationwide competition for elementary school students last year. In June this year, after an audition, he was accepted as a member of the 54th class of the “2026 Seoul Arts Center Music Gifted Academy.”

Last September, he performed piano at the Seoul Arts Center, and Im Chang-jung also shared his son's performance, expressing his pride with the words, “So proud!”

Jun-jae has also taken the stage at his father's concerts. He has played keyboard alongside Im Chang-jung at his performances since last year, and made special memories by sharing the stage with his dad again at this year's concert marking the 30th anniversary of his debut.

The father and son, who had performed music together onstage, continued their impromptu performances at home, showing off their special musical rapport.

Meanwhile, Im Chang-jung married Seo Ha-yan, who is 18 years younger, in 2017. The couple are raising five sons together.

Reporter MJ Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.