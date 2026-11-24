[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Hyun-joo revealed her own down-to-earth way of spending a day off.

On the 23rd, a video titled “What Makes a Truly Cool Adult, According to Actress Kim Hyun-joo #Let’sHearIt” was posted on Harper’s BAZAAR Korea’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Hyun-joo read various concerns sent in by subscribers and offered candid advice based on her own experiences.

One subscriber asked first, “I work hard on weekdays, but when I have a day off, I don’t feel like doing anything. How do you spend days when you don’t feel like doing anything?”

Kim Hyun-joo replied without hesitation, “I do nothing. If I don’t feel like doing anything, why would I go out of my way to do something?” Her rhetorical question drew laughs. The point was that there is no need to feel compelled to do something even on a day off.

Kim Hyun-joo added, “Of course, people with jobs have no choice but to work on weekdays, but at least on weekends, nothing will happen even if you do nothing for yourself.”

The production team was also intrigued by Kim Hyun-joo’s answer. When they asked, “Have you ever counted your steps?” she replied, “I don’t know. I think it’s a hundred and some steps,” making everyone there burst into laughter. Her candid admission that she barely moves on her days off and spends them at a relaxed pace added to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun-joo recently gave a standout performance as Soran in tvN’s drama “100 Days of Deception.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.