[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The victim cried, while the perpetrator brazenly continues his activities. This is the story of MC Mong and Kim Min-jong.

MC Mong will hold a solo concert, 'Devil's Talent,' at Yonsei University's Grand Auditorium in Sinchon, Seoul, on January 23 and 24, 2027. In August, MC Mong released his 10th full-length album, 'Young Days,' and previously held solo concerts at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, and in Busan. By announcing another performance, MC Mong has declared a full-fledged return as a singer.

The issue is the harm suffered by Kim Min-jong. During a livestream in May, MC Mong claimed that there was an illegal gambling ring in the entertainment industry called 'Baduki,' and that Kim Min-jong was also a member.

Kim Min-jong immediately said the allegations were “groundless” and filed a complaint against MC Mong on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation). MC Mong then made an apology broadcast, saying, “It was wrong even to mention Kim Min-jong.”

Kim Min-jong accepted MC Mong's apology and withdrew the complaint. On SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' he said, “It was for my sake. There was nothing more to gain, and the apology was sincere. I thought, what would be the point of taking it any further? I withdrew the complaint to put my mind at ease.”

However, Kim Min-jong's appearance in a Hollywood film, which he had spent a full three years preparing for, was canceled, and talks over two advertising contracts were also halted. Yet MC Mong is openly continuing his activities, treating Kim Min-jong's magnanimous decision as absolution. After inflicting a devastating blow on another person's reputation and career, is it really reasonable to appear before the public as if all legal and moral responsibility had disappeared?

MC Mong suspended his activities in 2010 amid allegations that he had evaded military service by deliberately having teeth extracted. In 2012, the Supreme Court acquitted him of the charge of violating the Military Service Act through intentional tooth extraction, but sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for one year, for obstruction of official duties through deceptive means, including falsely applying to take a Grade 7 civil service exam and using a broker to delay his enlistment.

Afterward, MC Mong founded ONE HUNDRED with Chair Cha Ga-won. ONE HUNDRED appeared to be growing in size as it signed Lee Seung-gi, Lee Soo-geun, THE BOYZ, VIVIZ, EXO-CBX, and others. However, MC Mong parted ways with ONE HUNDRED in 2025. MBC's 'PD Note' later reported that MC Mong had engaged in illegal overseas gambling and that Chair Cha, who had been in an inappropriate relationship with him, paid off his gambling debts in the 12 billion won range using company funds. MC Mong called the report “groundless” and announced legal action against 'PD Note.'

Last January, allegations of proxy prescriptions for zolpidem surfaced after his former manager made accusations. However, a detailed examination came back negative, and the police decided not to refer the case to prosecutors.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.