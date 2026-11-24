[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] JooE of the group Momoland is once again drawing attention for her dramatically changed appearance.

On the 23rd, JooE shared several photos taken in Bali, Indonesia, on her social media, along with the caption “Falling for Bali (I'm completely smitten with Bali).”

In the photos, JooE is enjoying a relaxing vacation at a resort with an exotic atmosphere. Wearing a purple halter top paired with a gray skirt, she poses while sitting at the edge of a pool, and also gazes at the camera from atop a bed, showing off her innocent charm.

What particularly caught the eye was how dramatically JooE's appearance had changed. Loved during Momoland's activities for her full cheeks, mischievous expressions and lively image, JooE now exuded a more mature aura with a slimmer face and sharper jawline.

Unlike in the early days of her debut, when her glamorous blonde hair and playful styling left a strong impression, her natural black hair and subdued makeup gave her such a different look that she was barely recognizable at first glance.

Changes in JooE's appearance have continued to draw attention recently. Photos released on the 11th to mark the 10th anniversary of Momoland's debut also made headlines for her changed appearance.

JooE has also candidly admitted in the past that she had nose surgery. When she appeared on MBC's 'Radio Star' in 2017, she said, “I had surgery on my nose,” but also confessed, “It's sad that you can't tell. I even had cartilage taken from my ears, but people still don't recognize it,” drawing laughter.

Since then, JooE has shown a more mature look through dieting and changes to her style, and her photos from this trip to Bali also revealed a charm quite different from before.

Fans who saw the photos left heart and fire emojis and shared enthusiastic reactions, including “So lovely and cute,” “Pretty,” and “Lovely.”

Born in 1999, JooE debuted with Momoland in 2016 and won fans over with hit songs such as 'BBoom BBoom,' 'BAAM' and 'I'm So Hot.' She made her musical theater debut in the musical 'Caffeine' last August, while Momoland released a new single, 'Still Valid,' on the 10th to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.