[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A woman who spread malicious rumors online about Choi Dong-seok, a broadcaster and former announcer, was caught after a police investigation.

According to a Star News report on the 24th, the Seoul Seocho Police Station referred Woman A to the Public Prosecution Office last September with a recommendation for indictment on suspicion of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation).

A is accused of posting a total of four false posts and comments about Choi Dong-seok’s private life and divorce proceedings on Naver cafes and other online forums over three days starting October 2, 2024.

Investigators found that on October 2, 2024, A commented on a post titled “Park Ji-yoon Choi Dong-seok” on a parenting cafe, claiming that shortly after the divorce proceedings began, Choi had started dating as his girlfriend a parent whose child attended the same school as his own child.

A also claimed that Choi had served the children side dishes prepared by the woman at Park Ji-yoon’s home. Citing photos posted on the parenting cafe, she also described the woman as having been seen leaving a motel, sauna or gym with wet hair.

A was also found to have posted a series of claims that Choi had pathological jealousy and controlling tendencies, and had demanded hundreds of millions of won in compensation for emotional distress and half of the assets from Park Ji-yoon.

However, after checking the facts, police found that most of A’s claims were false. Choi had not dated anyone since the divorce proceedings began, and the woman in the rumors was found to be a parent whose child attended a different school from Choi’s children.

Investigators also found that the photos in question had not been taken at a motel or sauna, and that the woman’s hair was not wet. The claims that Choi had pathological jealousy or had demanded a large amount in alimony and a division of property were also found to be baseless.

During questioning, A admitted to writing the posts and comments but reportedly said she had seen various claims and videos circulating online at the time and, because she herself was going through divorce proceedings, had empathized with Park Ji-yoon’s side.

A, who said she had not intended to disparage anyone, later admitted she was at fault for failing to verify the facts and conveyed an apology to Choi Dong-seok.

Police concluded that the elements of defamation were met, based on screenshots of the posts, account information and statements from people involved.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon formed a connection as fellow members of KBS’s 30th cohort of open-recruitment announcers in 2004 and married in 2009. They filed for divorce mediation in October 2023, going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

The following year, they each filed lawsuits against acquaintances of the other, seeking damages for adultery, and became embroiled in a bitter legal battle.

At the first trial, held this past January, both sides’ claims were dismissed. However, after Choi’s side appealed, the second-instance court reportedly granted his claim and ordered the payment of 30 million won in damages.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.