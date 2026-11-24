[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Choo Sung-hoon moves the audience on SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s A Real Man's Way to Travel in Manado when he takes the stage for his retirement bout with his mother, holding a portrait of his late father, and bows deeply.

The SBS Plus and MBN show A Real Man's Way to Travel in Manado is a raw, unfiltered travelogue in which Korea's quintessential tough guys Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, along with Ahn Jae-hyun, an exceptionally gentle and sensitive guy, follow their instincts and enjoy the journey. In the final, eighth episode, airing at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday the 24th, footage from Choo's retirement bout against Chris Leben—the fighter who handed him his first loss 16 years ago—will be shown on TV for the first time. The bout took place on Saturday the 21st.

On the day of Choo Sung-hoon's retirement bout, Ahn Jae-hyun visits the arena to cheer on his big brother, four months after filming in Manado. Kim Jong-kook, who arrives with his close friends Jang Hyuk and Ma Sun-ho, and Zico also join them. They analyze the opponent's strengths and wish Choo victory. They are overwhelmed by the energy of the crowd as they enter the arena, where every seat sold out within 55 minutes of tickets going on sale.

As Choo Sung-hoon's signature song “Time to Say Goodbye” rings out, he takes the stage with his mother, holding a portrait of his late father. When the two stand side by side and bow deeply to the audience, his wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter, Sarang, watching from the stands, also grow teary-eyed.

After a fierce back-and-forth through three rounds, Choo Sung-hoon is unable to speak for a while during his final interview immediately after the bout. He then says, “I’ll donate my fight purse to younger fighters.” But he soon brings laughter to the audience with a joke: “Sarang, our baby isn’t getting any allowance this time. Sorry.” After laying his gloves on the ring and bowing deeply once more, Choo climbs down and embraces his daughter, Sarang, tightly with both arms.

Kim Jong-kook and Ahn Jae-hyun, watching this, are choked up, while Zico finally breaks down sobbing, saying, “You’ve lived for this, haven’t you?” What Choo Sung-hoon says in his interview after his final bout remains to be seen, and the moving scenes from his retirement bout, which moved everyone in the audience, are drawing interest.

Meanwhile, while on his way to dinner in Manado, Choo Sung-hoon recalls his strict father. When Kim Jong-kook says he imagines Choo must have been severely beaten by his father whenever he got into trouble as a child, Choo shares memories of his father, the “original tough guy,” saying, “I got beaten a lot.” Kim then says that Choo probably never even went through adolescence because his father was so strict. Choo immediately replies, “There was no adolescence. If you go through puberty, you die,” making everyone burst into laughter. The story of Choo, the tough guy who even prepares lobster with his bare hands, and his father raises curiosity.

Meanwhile, at the end of episode 8 of A Real Man's Way to Travel in Manado, footage of Choo Sung-hoon's retirement bout, held on Saturday the 21st, will be shown on TV for the first time. The final episode, episode 8, will air at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday the 24th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.