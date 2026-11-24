[Sportschosun reporter Min-jeong Cho] Singer Sung Si Kyung has come under fire for a dating-related joke he made to Chaeryeong of ITZY, who is 22 years younger than him. As debate continues, he has now opened up about regretting that he missed the right time to get married.

A video titled “Sung Si Kyung’s Would You Eat: Euljiro Sansugapsan” was posted on Sung Si Kyung’s YouTube channel on the 23rd. In the video, he visited a sundae-guk restaurant he often goes to in Euljiro, Seoul, enjoyed a meal alone and talked about his life lately.

That day, Sung Si Kyung recalled appearing recently on actress Ha Ji-won’s YouTube channel. “I enjoyed talking with Ha Ji-won,” he said, adding that, as someone around her age who was unmarried and worked in the arts, he had many concerns he could relate to. “I suddenly get scared while we’re talking. I have another variety show coming up, too,” he said, before opening up: “It would have been nice if I’d just gotten married at the right time. How could I suddenly stop working?”

He added that whenever a good offer comes in, he feels like trying something new, saying, “If I keep taking on projects like that, I guess I’ll never have any time to myself.”

He also said his outlook on eating alone had changed. Sung Si Kyung said that in the past, who he ate with had mattered, but now he enjoys the food itself, adding, “Good food is good food, and loneliness is loneliness.”

These remarks have drawn attention amid the recent controversy over Sung Si Kyung’s dating-related questions to female idols.

Earlier, in the Chaeryeong episode of “Would You Eat,” released on the 18th, Sung Si Kyung joked while dining with Chaeryeong, who is 22 years younger than him: “I’m an unmarried man too, but I really hated seeing the manager look relieved because I was so far off the radar.”

He continued the conversation by asking Chaeryeong about her ideal type and dating style. In the video, Sung Si Kyung also admitted that he often checks viewers’ comments, saying, “I read so many comments...”

After the video was released, however, comments criticizing his interviewing style poured in. Some viewers wrote, “Times have changed. This is an era when even office workers, not just idols, have to be careful talking about the opposite sex,” and “That’s not a topic for a man and woman with a big age gap to discuss,” expressing discomfort with his repeated dating-related questions to a much younger junior.

Earlier, last October, Sung Si Kyung also joked to Sullyoon of NMIXX, “So you have a boyfriend who grills meat for you, huh?” and drew criticism from some viewers. With similar remarks becoming controversial again within about a month, opinions are divided over Sung Si Kyung’s interviewing style.

Meanwhile, Sung Si Kyung, who was born in 1979, will hold a year-end concert at KSPO DOME in Olympic Park, Seoul, from this December 31 through January 3 of next year.

Reporter Min-jeong Cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.