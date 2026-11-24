[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] tvN’s new drama The Second Signal, whose scheduling was delayed because of controversy over lead actor Cho Jin-woong’s past, as well as the fallout from the actor’s retirement, has begun ramping up its promotional campaign in earnest.

After efforts to replace the actor using artificial intelligence (AI) hit their limits, the series confirmed a December broadcast and went on to unveil a walkie-talkie teaser and poster.

On the 23rd, tvN unveiled a walkie-talkie poster on its official social media accounts with the words, “The first signal of a new story. The walkie-talkie has started ringing again.”

It also announced the premiere by releasing a teaser video bearing the words, “A signal from the past that broke the silence. In 2016, when everything changed, and now, time has begun to flow again.”

The Second Signal, a sequel to Signal—which became a sensation in 2016—was originally scheduled to meet viewers this June, 10 years later.

But the drama was dealt a direct blow when the juvenile-offender record of Cho Jin-woong, a central figure in the series, belatedly came to light, and its scheduling was postponed indefinitely.

Shortly after the controversy erupted, Cho Jin-woong acknowledged his past wrongdoing and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, saying, “I will humbly accept all criticism and bring my acting career to an end.” Against this backdrop, concerns grew inside and outside the broadcasting industry over whether to release the sequel, which had received a massive production budget.

After lengthy deliberations, tvN, which confirmed the drama’s Monday–Tuesday slot for the 7th of next month, issued a cautious official statement, seemingly mindful of viewers’ concerns.

The broadcaster said, “We do not take the wrongful past conduct of a particular cast member lightly under any circumstances,” but explained, “Given that this is a collaborative work shaped by the efforts of countless staff members and production crew, we judged that it was necessary to distinguish assessments of the individual from the value of the work and the efforts of its creators.”

The production team reportedly tried various approaches to cut Cho Jin-woong’s screen time, including tests of actor replacement using advanced visual effects technology and AI.

However, the team found it difficult to preserve the nuances of the acting and the drama’s narrative naturally, so it abandoned the plan’s final implementation. tvN reiterated, “Releasing the work is in no way meant to endorse or justify the controversy.”

The scheduling approach was also an unusual gamble. The series will air in a late-night slot at 10 p.m., later than the usual Monday–Tuesday dramas, and three episodes will be concentrated in the first week alone to maintain viewers’ immersion across the eight-episode series.

On its premiere date, December 7, some of Episode 1 will be compressed and adjusted so that Episodes 1 and 2 can air back-to-back. On the following day, the 8th, Episode 3, which begins the main storyline, will air. After that, one episode will be shown each Monday and Tuesday.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.