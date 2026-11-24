[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” Joo Woo-jae shows exceptional loyalty to Heo Kyung-hwan.

“Problem Child in House,” which airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2, is a quiz talk show where problem children gather in a rooftop room to become “brainy people” amid the daily flood of general knowledge about the world, taking on bizarre questions. In today’s (the 24th) episode, the 335th, popular figures Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-joon appear, offering plenty to enjoy with lively conversation and quiz-solving. Meanwhile, Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan unleash their wit when their close friends visit, making everyone laugh.

In particular, Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan draw attention by showing off loyalty involving eye-popping sums. Kang Jae-joon confirms Yang Se-chan’s generosity, saying, “Yang Se-chan lent me 100 million won.” Yang reveals what happened, saying, “Kang Jae-joon told me his situation was bad and that he was looking into getting a loan, so I set a repayment date and lent him the money,” showing what a loyal friend he is.

Joo Woo-jae joins the contest in generosity, showing his extraordinary friendship with Heo Kyung-hwan. Joo makes a surprise declaration, saying, “If it’s Kyung-hwan hyung, I could lend him up to 200 million won,” moving Heo. The heartwarming mood lasts only a moment, as Heo’s attention soon turns not to Joo’s friendship but to his wealth, prompting laughter. Heo sets off a fresh burst of laughter by carefully checking his potential collateral, asking, “Woo-jae, do you own your home?”

Their first meeting is also revealed. Joo Woo-jae confesses his ardent admiration for Heo Kyung-hwan, saying, “Heo Kyung-hwan is my favorite comedian,” and even steals one of Heo’s signature bits, drawing laughs. Heo recalls, “When I first met him, Woo-jae was really innocent,” then voices his disappointment over how much Joo has changed: “Woo-jae is so different now. Even when I ask him to recommend clothes, he gives me half-hearted answers.” Joo fires back, “You don’t even wear the clothes I bought you, but you ask me for styling advice.” The two are said to take their playful bickering to a new level.

The original broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” featuring the eye-popping friendship between Joo Woo-jae and Heo Kyung-hwan, along with Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan’s lively banter as their close friends’ visit sparks a flurry of revelations, airs today (the 24th) at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.