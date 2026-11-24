[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] The group Epik High explained why it parted ways with YG Entertainment and chose to work independently again.

Recently, Epik High appeared on the U.S. radio program Jack Sain Show, hosted by Jack Sain, and discussed the group’s musical journey, the ups and downs they experienced over the course of their career, and why they changed agencies and decided to go independent.

That day, Tablo first looked back on the so-called “TaJinYo” incident that had once centered on him. “TaJinYo” is short for “We Demand the Truth from Tablo” and refers to a controversy involving allegations of fabricated academic credentials and cyberbullying that spread mainly through Naver Cafe in 2010. At the time, Tablo endured severe mental distress as he faced various false allegations related to his academic background.

Tablo recalled, “We fell all the way to the bottom because of that. It was like minus 100. After that, our group disbanded, and the future was uncertain.”

He continued, “Then I released a song called ‘Fever’s End.’ It was my first and only solo album.” He explained, “After that, we got back together. We made ‘Don’t Hate Me,’ ‘Born Hater’ and ‘Maybe Happy Ending,’ and became hugely popular again.”

After going through a difficult period, Epik High reunited and continued working with a different mindset. Tablo said, “By then, I had already overcome the hardships I just mentioned. All three of us had gotten married, grown older and become adults.” He added, “After going through pain and hardship, succeeding again was really wonderful.”

Epik High later joined YG Entertainment and continued its successful run. Tablo spoke positively about the time they spent with the agency. “We kept doing well after that, too. We were at YG, and YG was really the best. They treated us so well, and our labelmates were great, too,” he recalled. “BigBang, Psy and 2NE1—we had a really fun time for six or seven years.”

Although Epik High worked at YG with a stable environment and strong support, the desire for independence remained in the back of their minds. Since they preferred making music and working in their own way, they decided to return to the indie music scene.

Tablo said, “We always wanted to work independently. But when we first tried, things weren’t going so well. Conspiracy theories about me went on for two years, and it was hard, but I didn’t have a manager, a PR team or anyone who could fight for me.” He added, “Knowing how much of a burden that was, we went back to YG.”

He explained that they needed YG’s support and stable system because they had experienced the practical difficulties of working independently. But things changed over time. Tablo said, “Once we had some stability, though, isn’t it in our nature to like being independent? We thought we’d become wiser, older, more mature and stronger.” He added, “So we decided to go independent again.”

He also gave an honest assessment of their work after going independent. Tablo admitted, “Honestly, it wasn’t that bad, but things slowed down a bit. We were on a roll right through our last year at YG.”

Tablo said with a laugh, “Of course, the album ‘Sleepless’ that we released after going independent reached No. 1 and was hugely successful. But the songs that came after that gradually lost popularity, with COVID hitting at the same time. So a lot more people started saying, ‘Is Epik High still active? Haven’t they retired?’”

The group had once drawn intense public attention, but its working environment changed after going independent, and the COVID-19 pandemic further reduced its connection with the public. Epik High, however, didn’t give up and found a new way forward: communicating directly with fans through YouTube.

Tablo also discussed the changes that came after they launched their YouTube channel. Existing fans returned, and a new fan base took shape, leading to a noticeable increase in the scale of their concerts, he explained.

He said, “Luckily, a lot of our existing fans came back, and we gained a new fan base, so our concerts grew to an incredible scale. We sold out shows at three stadiums. It’s amazing. I thought that would be impossible for a hip-hop group. It was something I wanted to do before I died, and now we’re performing for three nights. That’s because we’ve gained a new fan base as so-called creators.” He added, “It’s really wonderful, and humbling at the same time.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.