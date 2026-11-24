Photo courtesy of Prain TPC

Photo courtesy of Prain TPC

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kwak Sun-young has showcased a range of charms in new profile photos.

In new profile photos released by her agency, Prain TPC, Kwak Sun-young pulls off a wide range of looks, from a soft and calm mood to a chic atmosphere highlighted by understated styling.

In the first, white-toned profile, Kwak Sun-young’s signature clear and graceful charm stands out. With long, straight hair—a departure from her look in the currently airing ENA Monday-Tuesday drama 'Crash 2: Road of Fury'—she draws the eye. Her composed gaze, elegant air and gentle smile further enhance her signature warmth and relaxed charm.

Photo courtesy of Prain TPC

Photo courtesy of Prain TPC

In the second concept, Kwak Sun-young presents a striking, chic look. Wearing a black vest and jacket, denim pants and vivid red lipstick, she exudes a sophisticated, urban mood with her charismatic gaze, revealing a charm that contrasts with her earlier profile photos.

Moving effortlessly between vastly different moods, Kwak Sun-young continues to showcase her boundless acting range across television, film and stage. In particular, in 'Crash 2: Road of Fury,' which premiered on the 16th, she plays Min So-hee, who has impressive martial arts skills and a tenacious investigative instinct. As the TCI team leader, she delivers even more exhilarating car-chase action and satisfying heroics. Kwak Sun-young will also return to the stage after a long absence in the play 'Open the Door,' opening on the 5th of next month. She plays Yoon-ju, who struggles for a better life, and is set to meet audiences with a deeply nuanced emotional performance.

Meanwhile, 'Crash 2: Road of Fury,' starring Kwak Sun-young, airs on ENA every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. The play 'Open the Door' will run at YES24 ArtOne Theater 3 in Daehangno from December 5.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.