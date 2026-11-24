[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kwak Sun-young has showcased a range of charms in new profile photos.
In new profile photos released by her agency, Prain TPC, Kwak Sun-young pulls off a wide range of looks, from a soft and calm mood to a chic atmosphere highlighted by understated styling.
In the first, white-toned profile, Kwak Sun-young’s signature clear and graceful charm stands out. With long, straight hair—a departure from her look in the currently airing ENA Monday-Tuesday drama 'Crash 2: Road of Fury'—she draws the eye. Her composed gaze, elegant air and gentle smile further enhance her signature warmth and relaxed charm.
In the second concept, Kwak Sun-young presents a striking, chic look. Wearing a black vest and jacket, denim pants and vivid red lipstick, she exudes a sophisticated, urban mood with her charismatic gaze, revealing a charm that contrasts with her earlier profile photos.
Moving effortlessly between vastly different moods, Kwak Sun-young continues to showcase her boundless acting range across television, film and stage. In particular, in 'Crash 2: Road of Fury,' which premiered on the 16th, she plays Min So-hee, who has impressive martial arts skills and a tenacious investigative instinct. As the TCI team leader, she delivers even more exhilarating car-chase action and satisfying heroics. Kwak Sun-young will also return to the stage after a long absence in the play 'Open the Door,' opening on the 5th of next month. She plays Yoon-ju, who struggles for a better life, and is set to meet audiences with a deeply nuanced emotional performance.
Meanwhile, 'Crash 2: Road of Fury,' starring Kwak Sun-young, airs on ENA every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. The play 'Open the Door' will run at YES24 ArtOne Theater 3 in Daehangno from December 5.
Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.