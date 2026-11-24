[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Epik High's Tablo spoke candidly about not wanting his daughter Lee Haru to enter the entertainment industry.

Epik High recently appeared on the U.S. radio program Jack Sain Show, hosted by Jack Sain.

That day, host Jack Sain expressed interest in the fact that Tablo's daughter Lee Haru had been credited as the sole lyricist on “Do Your Dance,” the title track of the mini-album by the group RIIZE. Tablo, too, could not hide his surprise at Haru's achievement in writing lyrics for a famous artist's new song at such a young age.

“It was really amazing. I was surprised. So many people were involved in it, weren't they?” Tablo said. “I didn't think Haru would be selected. But she was. So I'm sorry.”

He continued, “A lot of professional lyricists worked on that song. So I was happy when my daughter was selected, but I try to let her have what is hers and keep my work as mine.” He expressed pride, adding, “It's wonderful that my daughter is earning money on her own.”

In particular, rather than linking his daughter's achievement to his own influence, Tablo suggested that he wanted to respect it as something Haru had accomplished herself. He was proud of her achievement as a father, but it was clear that he wanted them to be recognized independently in their respective spheres, at least when it came to music.

However, while welcoming his daughter's musical talent, he expressed caution about her entering the entertainment industry. Tablo candidly admitted, “One thing I was worried about was that I hoped my daughter wouldn't enter the entertainment industry.”

“I did appear on a reality show when Haru was young. But since she was five or six, there hasn't been a single photo of my daughter online. I have strictly protected her privacy because she wanted that too,” Tablo said, explaining, “We kept her far away from the public eye.”

Haru previously appeared on a reality show with her father, Tablo, and became known to the public. Since then, Tablo has taken particular care to protect his daughter's privacy as she grew up. Given that she had experienced public attention from a young age, it seems he wanted to protect her from being exposed to attention she didn't want.

That didn't mean he opposed his daughter's dreams outright. Tablo said Haru was deeply interested in writing itself, as well as music. “But my daughter likes not only music but writing itself. She likes writing, and if that's what she wants to do, I'll support her,” he said.

Even so, he added firmly, “But I don't want my daughter to be in the entertainment industry.”

Meanwhile, Tablo married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and they welcomed their daughter Haru the following year. Tablo and Haru previously appeared on the KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman and received much love from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.