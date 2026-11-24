[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Banzz (real name: Jung Man-su), a YouTuber who once had 3.2 million subscribers and rose to the top of the mukbang scene, is making a fresh start as a coach at a combat sports gym.

On the 23rd, a mixed martial arts gym in Taejeon-dong, Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, announced on its official social media account that Banzz was joining as a coach.

The gym said, “A new member of the family has joined us,” and added, “We’d like to introduce Coach Banzz, who has experience competing in various martial arts tournaments, along with skills in diet management and athletic ability.”

The profile released alongside the announcement showed Banzz shirtless, displaying his firm, muscular physique. His position is listed as information manager and coach, and the profile also noted that he previously worked as a coach and manager at Road Fighting Championship (Road FC) Suwon.

His notable achievements from his mukbang YouTuber days also drew attention. These included competing in martial arts tournaments, representing Daejeon Metropolitan City in judo at the National Youth Sports Festival, winning multiple AfreecaTV BJ Awards, and becoming the first Korean to succeed in a challenge to eat a giant pancake in Hawaii.

Banzz is a first-generation mukbang creator in Korea who began his YouTube career in 2013. He became popular for maintaining a muscular physique through regular exercise despite his extraordinary appetite. His neat table manners also attracted attention, and at one point he had as many as 3.2 million subscribers.

However, at the height of his popularity, he entered the health supplement business and faced a crisis amid controversy over exaggerated advertising. He was sent to trial on charges of advertising products from a company he headed as if they had exceptional effects on weight loss.

Banzz claimed he was innocent, saying the ads were made based on actual customer reviews, but the court found that they could mislead and confuse consumers. He was fined 5 million won at his first trial in 2019, and the fine was upheld on appeal the following year. Banzz later apologized, but faced a backlash, including a mass exodus of subscribers.

After expanding into martial arts, Banzz made a bold pledge last June ahead of his mixed martial arts bout with comedian Yoon Hyung-bin: whoever lost would delete their YouTube channel.

Banzz lost to Yoon Hyung-bin by TKO in 1 minute and 42 seconds of the first round, and ultimately deleted his YouTube channel, which had 2.05 million subscribers, himself in July of that same year. After giving up the content he had built over 12 years, he opened a new channel and expressed his regret, saying, “It feels so empty.”

Banzz enjoyed his heyday as a mukbang YouTuber, but after the controversy over exaggerated advertising and the deletion of his large YouTube channel, he is now taking a new direction as a coach helping members with their exercise and diet management. His new path is drawing interest.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.