[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Yun Ha-jeong, who appeared on ‘Single’s Inferno 3,’ revealed that a couple among the guests at her wedding acted as though they were rehearsing for their own wedding. Online, speculation has emerged that the couple may have been Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun.

On the 23rd, a video titled ‘This Happened at My Wedding...? / Dating and Marriage Advice From a Newlywed of One Month’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Doldolha.’

As Yun Ha-jeong talked about what happened at her wedding, she began, ‘I was so overwhelmed that I only found out after the wedding was completely over. It’s the worst story ever—the worst wedding story.’

She revealed, ‘There was a couple who came to my wedding thinking of it as a rehearsal for their own wedding,’ leaving people stunned.

She continued, ‘They came and practiced the wedding, stood in front of the officiant’s table, and did a role-play of the ceremony, I heard. I didn’t know; I heard about it later from people I know.’ She added, ‘My friends also couldn’t tell me right away because they were afraid I’d be upset. They told me after the wedding was completely over.’

Yun Ha-jeong claimed that the couple looked through the marriage vows and walked along the aisle before the bride and groom entered. She said, ‘I heard they were standing up front and fooling around before the ceremony, as if they were the ones getting married.’

She continued, ‘Her family saw them and reportedly thought, “Who are those people, and why are they standing there before Ha-jeong has even entered?” The groom said he was surprised when he saw them from a distance, too.’ She expressed her disbelief at what had happened.

Even so, Yun Ha-jeong blamed herself, saying, ‘I should have announced before the wedding that no one should use the aisle until the bride and groom had walked down it,’ and, ‘I should have put up a barrier. It’s a shame this seems to have happened because I didn’t.’

Yun Ha-jeong did not reveal the couple’s identities in the video. However, speculation emerged online that they might have been Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun, who appeared on ‘Single’s Inferno 3’ and previously posted a video of themselves walking down the aisle at Yun’s wedding.

The video posted by Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun was criticized even when it first came out, both for showing the wedding before the bride did and for their inappropriate behavior at someone else’s wedding. The video has since been deleted.

Some online commenters responded, ‘It’s hard to understand walking down the aisle before the bride and groom,’ ‘Even if the aisle is open, isn’t it an unspoken courtesy for guests not to walk down it first?’ and ‘It’s inappropriate to role-play at someone else’s wedding.’

On the other hand, some said that instead of publicly discussing an issue involving an acquaintance who attended the wedding, she should have contacted the person involved directly to resolve it.

Meanwhile, Yun Ha-jeong, Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun became acquainted after appearing together on the Netflix dating reality show ‘Single’s Inferno 3,’ released in 2023. During the show, Lee and Yu did not choose each other as their final picks, but they kept in touch after it ended and officially announced they were dating last July. Yun married a non-celebrity partner last October.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.