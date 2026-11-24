[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving accident, appeared at a police station and was questioned as a suspect.

On the 23rd, Ko Kyung-pyo appeared as a suspect at Seoul Mapo Police Station to be questioned on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving).

Standing at the press line in a suit that day, Ko bowed his head and said, “I’ve received a lot of love from all of you all this time, but I acted very irresponsibly. There’s nothing I can say except that I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry.”

Asked how much he had drunk at the time of the accident, he said, “I remember drinking a lot,” and added, “I’ll fully cooperate with the investigation.” He declined to elaborate on why he had not called a designated driver, saying, “I’ll discuss that during the investigation.” He also said of the employee in their 60s who was injured in the accident, “I met them in person and apologized,” and apologized again, saying, “Seeing you worry about me instead, I want to say once again how sorry I am.”

Regarding CCTV footage showing him checking his own vehicle first immediately after the accident, he explained, “I was disoriented at the time, and I had no other intention.”

After about one hour and 40 minutes of police questioning, Ko Kyung-pyo also conveyed his apology to the production team of the program he is currently appearing on. He said, “I’m truly sorry for showing those who may have trusted me an irresponsible side of myself that can never be undone.” He also told his fans, “I’m truly sorry for repaying the interest and support you’ve shown me in this way.”

Meanwhile, on the 14th, Ko Kyung-pyo was driving while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he crashed into a sanitation truck. The breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level at which his license would be revoked. He announced that he would suspend his activities, saying, “I’ll take the necessary steps to repair the damage caused by the accident and take full responsibility for all consequences of the disposition.”

Police are considering whether to additionally charge Ko Kyung-pyo with violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents (causing injury), alongside the drunk-driving charge.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.