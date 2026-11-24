[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung showed off sister-like visuals with Rui of the group XLOV.

On the 24th, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media with the message, “Rui, my little bro^^ See you this afternoon on MJ’s YouTube!!!”

The photos showed Lee Min-jung and Rui posing cheek-to-cheek as they took four-frame pictures.

Wearing cute character headbands, the two struck a flower-petal pose and showed off their playful charm by pouting and winking.

What especially caught the eye was how the two looked as though they could be biological sisters. Lee Min-jung’s well-defined features blended with Rui’s glamorous yet androgynous beauty, creating visual chemistry that transcended gender.

Lee Min-jung, a mother of two, also drew admiration with her youthful looks, which rival those of an idol.

Netizens who saw the photos commented, “They’re both so pretty,” “Min-jung unnie, you’re so pretty,” and “The nails are so pretty, too.”

XLOV, the four-member boy group Rui belongs to, promotes a genderless concept and is drawing attention for its styling that breaks down gender boundaries and its distinctive visuals.

Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. She actively communicates with fans through her personal YouTube channel.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.