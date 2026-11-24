Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who sparked controversy with a drunk-driving crash while heavily intoxicated, appeared at the police station and bowed his head in tears. Online opinion over his apology is sharply divided, with sympathy and criticism clashing head-on.

At around 6:50 p.m. on the 23rd, nine days after the crash, Go Kyung-pyo appeared at Seoul’s Mapo Police Station as a suspect on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act. He was questioned for about an hour and 40 minutes before going home.

Standing before reporters in a black suit, Go repeatedly tried to hold back tears, his eyes unfocused and his lips split and torn.

He stood at the photo line twice, before and after questioning. In brief remarks lasting about three minutes, he repeated only the word “sorry” nine times and bowed at a 90-degree angle.

Before entering the police station, he bowed his head and said, “I received a lot of love and attention, but I have nothing to say except that I’m sorry for showing such an irresponsible side.”

Asked how much he had drunk and why he had not called a designated driver, he said tearfully, “I remember drinking a lot. I have nothing further to explain, and I will speak honestly about the wrong I committed.”

Speaking tearfully about the sanitation worker who suffered minor injuries in the crash, he said, “I met with them in person and apologized. Seeing them worry about me instead makes me want to apologize once again.”

After questioning, he addressed criticism that he had checked his own vehicle first immediately after the crash, explaining, “I was just trying to assess the situation; there was no other reason.”

He also left the scene with his hand covering his tears, saying to the variety-show production staff who had to make additional edits because of his crash and to his fans, “You only trusted me, and yet I committed an irreversible wrong.”

After Go’s behavior was reported, some online users expressed sympathy and pity, saying, “That’s the most apologetic expression I’ve seen from a celebrity who drove drunk,” “With that much trembling, it can’t be acting,” and “Seeing that even his lips were torn and bleeding makes his sincerity clear.”

But strong criticism of this reaction has also emerged. Many netizens strongly cautioned against premature sympathy, saying, “Drunk driving is not a mistake; it’s a serious crime, full stop,” and “Comments saying they can feel his sincerity are chilling. This isn’t something that can be easily forgiven.”

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go was driving while heavily intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, at a level that warranted license revocation (a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher). He crashed into a cleaning truck and injured one sanitation worker. The day after the controversy, he admitted his wrongdoing on social media and announced that he would suspend all scheduled activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.